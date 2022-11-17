Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 223,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,186 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBR opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.089 per share. This represents a yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

