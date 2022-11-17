Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $394,000 Investment in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $297.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.80. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

