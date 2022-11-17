Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 800,000 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen Profile

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

