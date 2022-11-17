Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 885 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.