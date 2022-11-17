Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,168 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.53.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
