Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 63,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,168 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,515,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,729,000 after buying an additional 1,763,258 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,320,000. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.