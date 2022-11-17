Comparing GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.60 N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.53 $88.97 million $1.66 4.24

Analyst Ratings

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 324.14%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19%

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats GigaCloud Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

