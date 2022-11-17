Comparing Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 22.08% N/A N/A OptimumBank 36.92% 15.10% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and OptimumBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OptimumBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and OptimumBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.46 $3.77 million $1.13 9.56 OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.89 $6.30 million $1.58 2.97

OptimumBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OptimumBank beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey locations. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

