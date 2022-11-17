Compass Minerals International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Compass Minerals International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. Compass Minerals International has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 204,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $227,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

