Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Compugen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Compugen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.