Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,887.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 122,000 shares of company stock worth $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.