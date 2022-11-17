Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 660,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 112,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,887. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -24.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 200,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 108,680 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 302.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

