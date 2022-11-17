Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

