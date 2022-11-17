Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.17). 91,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 147,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

The stock has a market cap of £6.57 million and a PE ratio of 700.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

