Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. 207,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.
About Constantine Metal Resources
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.
