Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 206,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,149 shares of company stock worth $63,332. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

About Core Molding Technologies

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

