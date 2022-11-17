CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,442 in the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
