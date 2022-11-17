Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.78. The stock had a trading volume of 192,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day moving average is $163.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

