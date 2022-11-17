Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.91. The stock had a trading volume of 517,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day moving average is $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

