Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.8% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $380.24 and a 200 day moving average of $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.