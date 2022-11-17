Cormark Reiterates C$2.20 Price Target for Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH)

Cormark set a C$2.20 price target on Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on QTRH. Raymond James decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$2.75 to C$2.45 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE QTRH opened at C$1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.07. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$1.47 and a one year high of C$2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Rusty Lewis acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,738.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$265,711.35. In related news, Director Rusty Lewis purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.85 per share, with a total value of C$92,738.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$265,711.35. Also, Senior Officer Rish Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,462 shares in the company, valued at C$123,642.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,151 shares of company stock worth $128,587.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

