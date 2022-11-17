Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.43. 3,277,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Corteva by 27.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $382,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

