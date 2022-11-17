Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $115.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00060541 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00078712 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000416 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00011259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023235 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005355 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.