Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 25,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coty Price Performance

COTY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. StockNews.com began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coty by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coty by 48.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.