Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 4.2%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.89. 191,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,524,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.37.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.