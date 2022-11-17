Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
