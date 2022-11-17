Cowen Cuts Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target to $3.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNCE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Science 37 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Science 37 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Science 37 by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.