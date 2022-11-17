Cowen Cuts Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target to $3.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SNCE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Science 37 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.
Science 37 Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $0.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $14.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.