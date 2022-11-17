Cowen Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $8.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
SomaLogic Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 31,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.75. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SomaLogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.