Cowen Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $8.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 191.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:SLGC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 31,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $502.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.75. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SomaLogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

