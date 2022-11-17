Cowen Raises TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $84.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $78.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.32.

TJX Companies stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

