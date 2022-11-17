CPR Investments Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

CPR Investments Inc. reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 11.3% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CPR Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. 27,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,681. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.