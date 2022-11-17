CPR Investments Inc. Purchases 253 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.5% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035,334. The company has a market cap of $423.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

