Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.