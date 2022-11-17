Credit Suisse Group Boosts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $121.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.