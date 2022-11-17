Creditcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.76 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $78.14 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005986 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
