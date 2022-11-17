Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells $58,518.72 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $58,518.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,119.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.58. 222,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,963. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

