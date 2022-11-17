Critical Survey: Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Power REIT and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 51.92% 8.68% 4.80% Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million 2.64 $5.14 million $1.11 5.93 Centerspace $201.71 million 4.85 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -37.56

This table compares Power REIT and Centerspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Power REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Power REIT and Centerspace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Centerspace 0 5 1 0 2.17

Centerspace has a consensus price target of $90.14, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Centerspace’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Power REIT beats Centerspace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power REIT

(Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.