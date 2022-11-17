Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

