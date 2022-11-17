Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.
Cryoport Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.29.
Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.
