Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYRX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

About Cryoport

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 132.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 357.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cryoport by 308.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.