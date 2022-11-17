Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.86) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullinan Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($3.86) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.98). The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of CGEM opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
