Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger Sells 54,809 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Thomas Linebarger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $1,322,908.73.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $249.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.56. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

