Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $265.03

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.03 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.13). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 266 ($3.13), with a volume of 24,164 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Curtis Banks Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £177.90 million and a PE ratio of 2,418.18.

Curtis Banks Group Cuts Dividend

About Curtis Banks Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

(Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.