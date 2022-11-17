CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.43.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

