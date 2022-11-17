CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.43.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68.
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.