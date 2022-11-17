Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Shares Up 2.4%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 780,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Cybin Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $65.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.