D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) VP Sells $108,732.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $83.12 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

