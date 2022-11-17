DA Davidson Lowers REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target to $1.50

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REE. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

REE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,263. REE Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.48.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,609,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

