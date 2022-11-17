Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.90. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 1,646 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

