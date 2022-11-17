Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DJCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DJCO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Daily Journal by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Trading Up 1.1 %

Daily Journal Company Profile

Shares of Daily Journal stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.46 and its 200 day moving average is $264.62. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $236.01 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

