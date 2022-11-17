Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.36. 62,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,309. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

