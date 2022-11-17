David W. Karp Buys 500 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director David W. Karp purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

