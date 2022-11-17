Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DUSA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $27.99. 29,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.