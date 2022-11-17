DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 13,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 16.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.92. 376,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,615. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

